Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in UDR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

