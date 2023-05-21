Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 12,089 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $488.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

