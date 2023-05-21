Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,144 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

