Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 5,435 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

