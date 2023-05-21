Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 57,935 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,935 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $163.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

