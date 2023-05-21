Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $142.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

