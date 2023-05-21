InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,242.47

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,242.47 ($65.67) and traded as high as GBX 5,416 ($67.84). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,362 ($67.17), with a volume of 354,537 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($69.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($72.03) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.90) to GBX 6,200 ($77.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,850 ($73.28) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,836.67 ($73.11).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,249.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,382.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,246.22.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at InterContinental Hotels Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,909.09%.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($69.16), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,458,849.73). In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 300 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,110 ($20,180.38). Also, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($69.16), for a total transaction of £1,164,599.74 ($1,458,849.73). 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

