International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,099 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

