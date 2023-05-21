International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGT. Susquehanna raised shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in International Game Technology by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

International Game Technology stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

