Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,130.11

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,130.11 ($51.74) and traded as high as GBX 4,142 ($51.89). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 4,131 ($51.75), with a volume of 286,560 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITRK shares. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.85) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertek Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,700 ($46.35) to GBX 3,900 ($48.85) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,486.17 ($56.20).

The firm has a market cap of £6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,360.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,072.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,133.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.90) per share. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,057.14%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andrew Martin acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($51.13) per share, for a total transaction of £18,369 ($23,010.15). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

