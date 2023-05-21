Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $313.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $315.20.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

