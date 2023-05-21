Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TAN stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $91.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

