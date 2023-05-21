Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 23,692 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,915 call options.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KOLD opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,189,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,992,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

