Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,218% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in WISeKey International by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in WISeKey International by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKEY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. WISeKey International has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. operates as a global cybersecurity company. It deploys large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. The firm operates through the Internet of Things (IoT), and managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI) segments.

