Investors Buy Large Volume of Occidental Petroleum Call Options (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 100,559 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical volume of 79,137 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.