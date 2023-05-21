Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 15,196 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 476% compared to the average volume of 2,637 put options.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72. VMware has a twelve month low of $93.13 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,925 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,169,206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $145,975,000 after purchasing an additional 970,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,915,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.