Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 15,196 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 476% compared to the average volume of 2,637 put options.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72. VMware has a twelve month low of $93.13 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,925 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,169,206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $145,975,000 after purchasing an additional 970,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,915,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.