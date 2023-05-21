Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $33,419.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock worth $1,790,377. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

