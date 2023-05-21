iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

