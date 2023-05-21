iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,811,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

