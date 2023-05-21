iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 160.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEMV. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,415,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMV opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.