iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 375.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,226.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 298,139 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EWU opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.