IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ISEE. Wedbush downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,500 shares of company stock worth $6,752,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth approximately $65,033,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 203.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,044,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 389.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,539,000 after buying an additional 2,360,829 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.