Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $99.00 at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $84.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JACK. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.24.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

