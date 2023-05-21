JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Raised to GBX 215 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JD Sports Fashion from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JDSPY stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.58.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

