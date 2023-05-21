Jefferies Financial Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $188.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,572.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

