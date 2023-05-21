Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.58) price target on the stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($40.09) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,987 ($37.42) to GBX 2,854 ($35.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.33) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,625 ($32.88) to GBX 2,405 ($30.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.45) target price on Shell in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,875.82 ($36.02).

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,409 ($30.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,377.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,397.42. The company has a market capitalization of £164.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.74).

Shell Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,916.67%.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.09) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($224,259.88). Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

