Jennifer Rock Sells 2,163 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $96,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,758.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $49.32.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after acquiring an additional 850,620 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

