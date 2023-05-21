Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 3,186,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,996,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Specifically, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at $164,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,163 shares of company stock worth $589,534. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

