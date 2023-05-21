Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.91 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $116,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

