Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,350 ($29.44) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.6 %
Johnson Matthey stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
