JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

