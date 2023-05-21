Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181,448 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of KAR Auction Services worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.29 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

