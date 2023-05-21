Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $460,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.91.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.18.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

