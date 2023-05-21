Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $760,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 325,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,181,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,144 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 216.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $124.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

