Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,928 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after buying an additional 323,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after buying an additional 1,052,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,999,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

