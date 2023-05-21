K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KBL. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

TSE KBL opened at C$31.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.02. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$26.53 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of C$70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.1157181 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

