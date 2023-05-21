Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $454.53

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 454.53 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.76). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 451.50 ($5.66), with a volume of 59,593 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 820 ($10.27) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Kenmare Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 459.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.16 million, a P/E ratio of 268.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

About Kenmare Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,619.05%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

