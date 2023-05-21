Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Keppel REIT from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Keppel REIT Price Performance

Shares of KREVF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.