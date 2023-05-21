Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HSBC raised Keppel REIT from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
Shares of KREVF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.14.
About Keppel REIT
Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.
