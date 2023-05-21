KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

NOW opened at $510.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.82. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.