KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.97 EPS.
NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
