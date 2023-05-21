Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) & Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kimball Electronics and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball Electronics 2.74% 9.89% 4.07% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kimball Electronics and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kimball Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.81%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 770.83%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Kimball Electronics.

Volatility & Risk

Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimball Electronics and Tempo Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball Electronics $1.35 billion 0.43 $31.25 million $1.86 12.48 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.78 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

Kimball Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Summary

Kimball Electronics beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.