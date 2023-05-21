Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.20. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

