Kingsoft Cloud (KC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.20. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
