Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on K. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 232.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$7.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.98.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$332,701.37. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

