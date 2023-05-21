Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.83) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.69). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.58) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

KOD stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

