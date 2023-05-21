Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) versus Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Critical Survey

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak $1.50 billion N/A $253.42 million N/A N/A Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group $12.71 billion 1.49 $862.23 million N/A N/A

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Koninklijke Vopak has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Koninklijke Vopak currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.20%. Given Koninklijke Vopak’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Vopak is more favorable than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group.

Summary

Koninklijke Vopak beats Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Royal Vopak NV operates as an independent tank storage company. The firm’s geographical segments include Americas, Asia & Middle East, China & North Asia, Europe & Africa and LNG. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds; and the provision of services to franchisees. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2022, it had 5,902 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook Capital Limited.

