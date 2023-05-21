Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $28,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after buying an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $32,175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after buying an additional 398,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $115.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

