Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Sells £31,914.96 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($7.87), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($39,978.65).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 633 ($7.93) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 362.60 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 670 ($8.39). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 571.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 598.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.83) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.65) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.39) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.89) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.39) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 689.29 ($8.63).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

