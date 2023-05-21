Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.52) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.08) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 745 ($9.33).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 628.20 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 630.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 647.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83).

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

About Land Securities Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.