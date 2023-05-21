Lantern Pharma Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lantern Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantern Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Lantern Pharma Trading Up 6.4 %

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

