Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director Buys $10,257.50 in Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) Director Joseph Truitt bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57. As a group, analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRMR shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

