Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.23.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,896,532 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Lear Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.88.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

